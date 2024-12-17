China has expanded its visa-free travel policy to 38 countries, including eight additional European nations, allowing short-term stays for tourism and business purposes until the end of 2025.
As of November 30, 2024, citizens from Bulgaria, Romania, Malta, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Estonia, and Latvia can enter China visa-free for up to 30 days.
These nations join other recent additions such as Andorra, Finland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovakia, and Norway, alongside longstanding participants like Japan.
The policy forms part of China's efforts to revitalise international tourism and strengthen global connections.
People-to-people exchanges
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted the strategic importance of the visa-free initiative stating that it aims to “facilitate the high-quality development of Chinese and foreign personnel exchanges and high-level opening up to the outside world.”
This unilateral visa-free move comes as China seeks to rebound from the pandemic-related downturn that drastically limited international arrivals.
Although restrictions were lifted in early 2023, international travel to China remains below pre-pandemic levels.
In 2019, China recorded 97.7 million entries and exits by foreign visitors. However, by 2023, this figure dropped to 35.5 million. Official statistics show encouraging trends: between July and September 2024, 4.9 million of 8.2 million foreign entries were visa-free.
Surging interest
Interest in China among European travelers has surged significantly.
According to data from Trip.com, bookings from Europe to China increased by 663 per cent in 2023, marking a 29 per cent rise compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Guangzhou and Shenzhen: Business hubs with cultural appeal.
EMERGING TOURISM HOTSPOTS
Sanya: Known for its tropical beaches.
Chengdu: Renowned for spicy cuisine and giant panda sanctuaries.
Zhangjiajie: Its Avatar Mountains showcase China’s diverse geography.
Enhancing tourism
To position itself as a leading global destination, China is implementing measures to attract more international visitors.
Promoting cultural and historical sites:
Collaborations with platforms like Trip.com highlight China’s rich cultural heritage.
Improving tourism infrastructure:
Enhancements include e-payment systems and digital travel guides to simplify travel for tourists.
Hosting trade fairs and business events:
Initiatives to boost tourism and foreign investment while addressing economic challenges.
Where adventure meets awe
The visa-free policy has transformed China into a travel paradise, drawing adventurers and dreamers from across the globe.
A daring UK YouTuber recently braved the "Mount Huashan Plank Walk" — dubbed the most dangerous hike in the world— a heart-stopping journey along narrow wooden planks clinging to sheer cliffs.
But China isn’t just about adrenaline. From breathtaking cyberpunk skylines that glow like futuristic dreams to ancient wonders and untouched natural beauty, there’s a story waiting for every traveler.
Gateway for tourism and business
By extending its visa-free access to 38 countries, China is signaling a renewed commitment to global tourism, international exchange, and economic revitalisation.
The policy is expected to foster deeper ties with travellers, businesses, and investors worldwide, positioning China as a top destination for both leisure and commerce.
Visa-free entry into mainland China
According to the Chinese Visa Application Service Center website, a foreign citizen can also enter China without a visa under any one of the following circumstances:
- Direct Transit
- Transit in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou or Chengdu etc. within 72/144 Hours
- Foreigners visiting Hainan Island
- Holders of Valid APEC Business Travel Card
- Foreigners who are Permanent Residence Card Holders of the People's Republic of China.
- Holders of valid Residence Permit for Foreigners issued by Public Security Bureau.
- Bilateral Agreement