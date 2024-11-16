Cairo: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a digital platform for music learning amid growing interest in the entertainment industry in the kingdom as part of dramatic changes.

The Saudi Music Commission announced the launch of MusiqAI, describing it as the first innovative digital platform of its kind to teach music in Saudi Arabia and the world.

The platform offers interactive music programmes to teach music and play both Arabic and Western musical instruments through various learning methodologies.

The commission explained that the platform aims to teach music through video streaming courses and train music enthusiasts and professionals using the latest technologies.

Offering a variety of courses for all levels of experience, MusiqAI aims to provide a rich and diverse learning environment for students with the aim of developing their musical talents and supporting their professional careers, the commission said.

Other objectives include educating local and international students about various types of musical instruments and best practices in production and the music industry, enabling rapid expansion to meet demand from all over Saudi Arabia and the world, and offering advanced academic courses as needed.

In late 2022, Saudi officials unveiled a plan to teach music in schools starting from the kindergarten level.

In February 2020, the Music Commission was established as a government agency affiliated with the Saudi Culture Ministry with the aim of overseeing the development of a music sector that provides non-discriminatory access to music education, empowers musical talent and contributes to the local economy.