Cairo: Sixty-one artists from 18 countries are expected to participate in a major festival where light meets art due to kick off later this month in Riyadh.

Held under the theme "Light Years Apart", the fourth edition of the Noor (Light) Riyadh Festival is taking place on November 28 through December 14, featuring artworks to be shown in several sites in the Saudi capital.

The theme is inspired by the connection between Althara (earth) and Althuraya (sky), organisers say. "This theme explores how we bridge our everyday world with our aspirations, transforming Riyadh into a city of light, art, and inspiration," they added.

Eighteen Saudi artists and 43 foreign counterparts will present a diverse collection of new and interactive artworks highlighting their creativity.

The Saudi lineup includes acclaimed artists Abdul Rahman Taha, Athar Al Harbi, Yousef Al Ahmad, Nasser Al Turki, Saad Al Huwaidi, and Maryam Tariq.

Foreign participants come from several countries including the UAE, Australia, France, Italy, and Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, the UK, and the US.

"The event is a valuable opportunity to enhance artistic cooperation and exchange of knowledge between creative people from the kingdom and different parts of the world," director of Noor Al Riyadh Nouf Almoneef said.

"This contributes to supporting local art and artists, and enhances the growth and development of the art scene in the city of Riyadh, making it a global hub for contemporary art," she added in media remarks.