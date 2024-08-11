Cairo: With his simple tools and creative mind, Saudi artist Majed Al Zahrani recycles iron scrap and turns it into captivating artworks.
He has made use of iron waste and produced evocative artistic embodiments, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.
“What I’m practising is categorised as simple, not complicated, abstract art,” he told SPA in the city of Al Baha in south-western Saudi Arabia.
Since initiating the work in 2013, he has endeavoured to turn iron scrap into diverse embodiments with innovative formations that offer new expressive visions.
His recycled products include objects of arts taking the shape of a tree, a gazelle or even a rail worker.
Al Zahrani has set up a mobile workshop equipped with cutting, welding and drilling tools. Some of the tools he has developed himself to help him do the job well.
Al Zahrani has a multi-faceted message to young people. He urges them to recycle some construction waste into aesthetic objects that not only generate a source of income, but help them practise a hobby, nurture a talent, and protect the environment.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has seen a thriving tourism industry that has played a significant role in promoting interest in different aspects of arts as part of sweeping changes in the kingdom.
In the same vein, the kingdom has supported the growth of the arts sector by holding exhibitions and festivals.
A major annual art event in Riyadh is the Tuwaiq Sculpture, which attracted this year 30 artists from around the world. Featuring an interactive programme of workshops, school visits and discussions, the event brings together Saudi and foreign artists to produce artworks in a live setting.