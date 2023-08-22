The globally acclaimed group Now United, along with Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer Elyanna, top Saudi artist Bader Al-Shuaibi, and Jordanian singer-songwriter Issam Alnajjar, are set to be the main performers at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2023 this September.

From the group 'Now United', a collective of singers and dancers from over 18 countries, talents such as Zane (USA), Savannah (Australia), Nour (Lebanon), Desiree (Brazil), Lamar (UK), and Melaine (Ivory Coast) will be gracing the stage at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on September 16, this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi will also feature the social media sensation and content creator Ossy Marwah as the co-host of the event. Additional performer names will be unveiled later this month.

Elyanna is a key performer at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2023 this September

"Having grown up watching my favorite stars on this very stage, I am eagerly looking forward to making this KCA the best one yet," said Marwah in a statement.

Here's a glimpse of the key performers:

Now United: Comprising of singers and dancers from 18 countries, this global ensemble boasts a fanbase of over 129 million dedicated followers worldwide. Having amassed more than 2 billion views on YouTube, Now United exemplifies the power and positivity of music and dance. This year, Zane (USA), Savannah (Australia), Nour (Lebanon), Desiree (Brazil), Lamar (UK), and Melaine (Ivory Coast) are set to perform at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Elyanna: Singing in both Arabic and English, the Palestinian-Chilean singer and songwriter was the trailblazer to perform in Arabic at the Coachella Music Festival. She stands at the forefront of a new generation poised to bring Arabic music to the global stage.

Bader Al-Shuabi: Emerging onto the scene in 2002, the Saudi pop artist began his career at a young age. He gained fame in the GCC and the Arab world for his distinctive and unique artistry. Earning recognition as a global pop star, his visage even graced a billboard in New York's Times Square to commemorate his collaboration with K-Pop star Alexa.

Issam Alnajjar: The Jordanian singer-songwriter kickstarted his musical journey by sharing videos on social media. His debut single "Hadal Ahbek" went viral, propelling the young artist to be the inaugural signee of Universal Arabic Music. To this day, he continues to accumulate millions of streams with his remarkable vocals, relatable lyrics, and acoustic melodies.

Ossy Marwah: Recognized as Ossy, this Syrian-Canadian content creator is famed for his lighthearted and humorous videos, often featuring his friends and family. Ossy has garnered over 12 million followers across all platforms, solidifying his status as one of the region's foremost YouTube stars.