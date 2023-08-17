Pop idol Britney Spears and her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, have reportedly called it quits after 14 months into their marriage, with reports claiming that infidelity was a big reason behind their split.

According to TMZ who broke the news of Asghari,29, filing a divorce, the pair’s relationship had been unraveling for some time with the couple have been spending very less time together.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation have disclosed to TMZ that the rupture was triggered by rumors of Spears’ alleged indiscretion.

According to reports, a week prior to the filing of the divorce, Asghari confronted Spears,41, regarding these cheating rumors, resulting in an acrimonious and "nuclear" confrontation between the two.

While the veracity of the cheating claims from Spears’ side remains uncertain and wasn't independently verified, the heated argument proved to be a breaking point for the couple.

They married in June 2022, after five years of dating with Asghari helping Spears during her battle to end conservatorship.

Image Credit: Insta/samasghari

Insiders have revealed that their nuclear fallout from the dispute, stemming from allegations of being unfaithful, was severe, prompting Ashghari to vacate their shared residence and find a new place to stay.

The situation has reportedly deteriorated to the point where it's anticipated that Asghari will soon start the divorce proceedings. While the two are yet clarify on the divorce developments, several news outlets in the West are splashing photographs of Spears' driving around without a ring on her finger. On Instagram, she also showed intent of buying a horse soon.

Reports also claim that Spears has a prenuptial agreement in place to safeguard her assets, but an insider close to the situation has suggested that the ultimate resolution may involve financial compensation from Spears to her husband.

Earlier, when things were going smooth for the couple, Asghari had joked about signing an "iron-clad pre-nup".

While the split has undoubtedly taken a toll on both parties, Spears appears to be navigating a particularly challenging period. Amidst the divorce proceedings, she is reportedly grappling with strong emotions and vehemently denying any allegations of cheating.

Close sources reveal that the situation has resurfaced past traumas and stressors for the pop star, compounding her distress. Her support system, however, remains firmly by her side, rallying around her during this trying time.

The split, according to insider accounts, underscores a broader pattern of ups and downs in their relationship that existed even prior to their marriage. The recent blowout fight, triggered by suspicions of infidelity, appears to have been the catalyst for their decision to go their separate ways.

Britney Spears got married to her longtime partner Sam Asghari on June 9 Image Credit: twitter.com/britneyspears

Their whirlwind romance initially captured attention when they met on the set of her music video in 2016.

Their relationship eventually culminated in a star-studded wedding in June 2022, attended by a constellation of celebrities including Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore. However, her parents Jamie Spears and Lynn Spears were noticeably absent from their nuptials. Her sons, Sean Preton and Jayden James—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline—were also absent from the celebration.

Before marrying Asghari, Spears was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons. According to a report published in The Independent, Federline received a $1.3 million settlement, as well as $20,000 per month of child support. Britney also coughed up $250,000 to her then-husband's lawyer fees.