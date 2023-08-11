1 of 10
Barbie (UAE cinemas): Director Greta Gerwig’s candy-coated satire, ‘Barbie’ is finally in the UAE cinemas. This whimsical film, which released locally weeks after other global territories, delves into feminism and patriarchy with admirable playfulness. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds in top form, this film skilfully subverts criticisms against the doll crafting an entertaining storyline within Barbieland. Robbie, who plays the perfect and ideal Barbie, hits a sudden existentialist crisis and learns to confront stereotypes attached to a woman. It’s equally entertaining to watch Ken’s transformation as this hyper-masculine male. While the movie's feminist undertones and man-slating are occasionally heavy-handed, the ensemble cast excels, with Kate McKinnon's quirky portrayal standing out. Be warned, the messaging occasionally overwhelms, but Gerwig's creation offers a playful yet thought-provoking cinematic blend.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (UAE cinemas): Are you in the mood for a fun family drama? Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt play central roles in this glossy romance, directed by Karan Johar. Singh does a neat job of playing the outlandish title character of Rocky, while Bhatt as Rani shines as this fierce broadcast journalist. They belong to two different worlds, but it’s enchanting to see their worlds collide. It’s also refreshing to see a filmmaker dwell into the love lives of 60-plus demographic. Great songs, riveting performances, and an entertaining screenplay makes this film a must-watch in the cinemas.
Heart of Stone (Netflix): This globetrotting new spy thriller, starring Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, positions itself as the female equivalent of Mission: Impossible franchise or a James Bond hero. Stone is on call to save the world from a powerful and dangerous asset and she does a neat job of it. This film is also Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut. She plays a young hacker from Pune.
And Just Like That (OSN+) Aidan is back in Carrie Bradshaw’s life and the two are trying to make thing work, again. If that isn’t a reason to watch Sarah Jessica Parker’s sequel of the HBO television series ‘Sex And The City’, then I don’t know what is. Aidan’s entrance into Carrie’s single life in her 50s has left the series’ fans divided, but we are still rooting for the couple to try their luck in love and relationships again. Be warned, Kim Catrall is not a part of the hit quartet of friends.
Oppenheimer (UAE Cinemas): Director Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is a powerful, thought-provoking masterpiece that navigates the intricacies of history and human nature with cinematic brilliance. His biopic on Robert J Oppenheimer, the 'father of the atom bomb,' offers a penetrating exploration of the complex genius. With Cillian Murphy's compelling portrayal, the film delves into the ethical quandary faced by Oppenheimer, tasked with creating nuclear weapons during World War II. Nolan skillfully dissects Oppenheimer's conflicted psyche, and the ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt, delivers exceptional performances.
Gran Turismo (UAE cinemas): Shot partly in Dubai Autodrome, ‘Gran Turismo’ starring English actor Archie Madekwe brings to live the true tale of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer-turned-race car driver. ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour plays his mentor, while actor Orlando Bloom plays the charismatic rival driver in this high-octane drama. Gear up for some heart-stopping races and thrilling twists.
The Hunt For Veerapan (Netflix): This docuseries by Selvamani Selvaraj follows the rise and fall of Veerappan, a dreaded smuggler whose bloody reign sparked a 20-year-long manhunt in south India. This well-made series will force you to ask a few tough questions on whether the dreaded poacher was a rebel or a hero. Split into four episodes, the series looks deep into Veerapan’s hunt and points towards the politics of disparity in a keen manner. You might end up sympathizing with Veerapan.
Only Murders In The Building, season 3 (OSN+): This is one of the few series which gets better with each season. Better writing and a great plot makes this whimsical thriller show a must watch. Plus, the chemistry among Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez is still intact and highly enjoyable. Watch out the new additions: Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.
Jailer (UAE cinemas): South Indian superstar Rajinikanth is back in action and proves that age is just a number. At 72, he is in top form in ‘Jailer’. The tale of a retired jailer who decides to delve into the disappearance of his cop-son is high on his star power and charisma. In the UAE, more than 6,000 tickets were sold for the 4.30am show alone on its opening day on August 10 and the weekend is likely to be no different. Make sure to book your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. Also watch out for the cameos from Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. This film is perfect for all the Rajinikanth fans out there who love his studied acting histrionics and machismo.
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video): The second season of this highly enjoyable series, popular among teens, has dropped. Belly has a few hard calls to make. After a summer of dating both Conrad and Jeremiah, things understandably hit a rough patch. And with their mother losing her battle to cancer, their lives may never be the same again. Their core friends group has disrupted and now it’s up to Belly to get things in order.
