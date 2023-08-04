1 of 10
The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 [Series, Netflix] Armed with new powers and fresh recruits, the Counters continue their battle against evil demons who feed on humans.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem [Film, cinemas] After years underground, the Turtle brothers set out to be accepted as normal teenagers and investigate a mysterious crime syndicate. But trouble arises when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.
Meg 2: The Trench [Film, cinemas] While exploring the ocean's depths, a research team must contend with a vicious mining operation and surviving megalodons.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Film, Disney Plus] Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect Rocket from the High Evolutionary.
Kohrra [Series, Netflix] When a bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two police officers must unravel the troubling case.
Tomorrow X Tomorrow: Our Lost Summer [Documentary, Disney Plus] follows the South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT), preparing for their first world tour after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Physical: Season 2 [Series, Apple TV+] A woman struggling as a quietly tortured housewife finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics.
Stephen Curry: Underrated [Documentary, Apple TV+] The remarkable coming-of-age story of Stephen Curry-one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in basketball history - and his rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion.
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 2 [Series, OSN Plus] Famed survivalist leads A-list celebrities on thrilling adventures into remote, wild locations worldwide.
King Richard [Film, OSN Plus] Based on the true story, Richard Williams had a clear plan for success even before superstars Venus and Serena were born.
