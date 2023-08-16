Following Hollywood actor Ben Affleck's recent visit to Dubai, the spotlight now shifts to 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth as he takes on the role of the quintessential tourist. The Australian actor, renowned for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster that catapulted him to international stardom, shared a video chronicling his UAE adventures.
Accompanied by his family, Hemsworth was captured savoring the grandeur of the iconic Museum Of The Future, a popular tourist landmark in the region.
In the video, Hemsworth's awe is palpable as he immerses himself in the architectural marvel, clearly impressed by what Dubai has to offer. Born in Melbourne, Hemsworth has consistently showcased his versatility by embracing a range of diverse roles. From the valiant Huntsman in "Snow White and the Huntsman" to a charismatic receptionist in the "Ghostbusters" reboot, Hemsworth continually challenges himself and defies typecasting. His performances, spanning action-packed blockbusters to heartfelt dramas, underscore his acting prowess and commitment to his craft.
Yet, Hemsworth's influence extends beyond the silver screen. He is recognised for his philanthropic efforts and environmental advocacy, actively supporting charitable organisations and initiatives aimed at improving children's lives and conserving the environment.
Hemsworth isn't the only star to play tourist in this region. Several Bollywood and Hollywood stars were spotted this summer in the region including Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie.