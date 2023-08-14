Hollywood movie fans in the UAE were in for a treat recently when they spotted Ben Affleck chilling at the Dubai airport and hanging out casually at the Dubai Mall.
Fan sites and social media handles dedicated to the actor were quick to upload images of the 'Gone Girl' star lounging at the Dubai airport with his laptop and also document his experience at the expansive mall.
Many fans of the actor, who were thrilled to indulge in some expected star-spotting, posted pictures of the actor in a popular gaming store called 'The Little Things', known for its diverse collection of video gaming and anime-related products. The Instagram post featured the store's enthusiastic staff members posing gleefully alongside Affleck, radiating the excitement of the unexpected encounter.
According to reports, Affleck had flown in from Istanbul for a quick holiday in Dubai.
His seemingly genuine interactions with fans underlined Affleck's approachability and appreciation for his supporters from all corners of the world.
Affleck, who is married to pop idol Jennifer Lopez, seems to be on a relaxed holiday alone. The 'Batman' actor is one of Hollywood's most recognised faces.