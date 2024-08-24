Cairo: A Saudi man has transformed his farm into an art attraction, showcasing his wooden artworks amid growing interest in art in the kingdom.

Located in Al Awjam, Qatif province in eastern Saudi Arabia, Ali Al Ashur's farm is featured in a video interview on Saudi news TV Al Ekhbariya, highlighting the art he has created.

The farm includes a horse stable, a goat shed, a bird corner, and a hut-like guest area where Ali hosts relatives and friends.

"When someone loves something, they strive to excel in it," he said. "I have a passion for art. Thank God, and as you can see, I've developed my skills and created something special for our visitors," he added.

His dedication to art has transformed his farm into a visual masterpiece over eight months, as shown in the TV segment, with Ali working on various artistic pieces.

The young artist is also skilled in drawing, carpentry, and design. "I draw what I want to create," he remarked.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia’s flourishing tourism industry has spurred increased interest in various art forms, reflecting broader changes in the kingdom.

The kingdom has supported the arts by hosting exhibitions and festivals. Recently, Saudi media have featured several local artists, including Majed Al Zahrani, who recycles iron scraps into striking objects.