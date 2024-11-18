Here’s the full message the CEO shared on Slack

Dear Team,



This is Baldvin, the CEO.



For those of you who did not show up to the meeting this morning, consider this your official notice: you're all fired. You failed to do what you agreed to, you failed to complete your part of the contract, and you failed to show up to the meetings you were supposed to attend and work for.



I will cancel all agreements between us. Please return anything you have, sign out of all accounts, and remove yourself from this Slack immediately.



I gave you an opportunity to make your life better, to work hard, and to grow. Yet, you have shown me that you don't take this seriously. Out of 110 people, only 11 were present this morning. Those 11 get to stay. The rest of you are terminated.



Get the **** out of my business right now.



Baldvin