A US company CEO sparked outrage after firing 99 of his 110 employees for missing a mandatory morning meeting. The decision, announced via Slack, was met with shock and disbelief, particularly after an intern revealed they were let go just an hour into their new job.
The controversial move gained attention when an intern shared the termination message on Reddit, claiming he was fired just an hour after joining the company, which specialises in selling musical instruments.
In the Slack message, Baldvin harshly criticised the absent employees for failing to honour their commitments:
"For those of you who did not show up to the meeting this morning, consider this your official notice: you're all fired. You failed to do what you agreed to, you failed to complete your part of the contract, and you failed to show up to the meetings you were supposed to attend and work for."
He continued, stating that only the 11 employees who attended the meeting would remain employed. He instructed the terminated staff to return company property, log out of accounts, and leave the Slack workspace immediately.
This is Baldvin, the CEO.
I will cancel all agreements between us. Please return anything you have, sign out of all accounts, and remove yourself from this Slack immediately.
I gave you an opportunity to make your life better, to work hard, and to grow. Yet, you have shown me that you don't take this seriously. Out of 110 people, only 11 were present this morning. Those 11 get to stay. The rest of you are terminated.
Get the **** out of my business right now.
Baldvin
Controversy sparks mixed reactions online
The controversial move has ignited a heated debate online. While some defended the CEO's tough stance, emphasising the importance of accountability, others criticised his leadership style, questioning the necessity of such a harsh response.
Many pointed out the lack of context surrounding the meeting's importance and the potential impact of a mass firing on the company's reputation.
This incident has raised questions about the evolving nature of workplace culture and the delicate balance between authority and empathy.