Dubai: A Kuwaiti woman has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment with hard labour for violating the State Security Crimes Law through her social media activity on the platform X, previously known as Twitter.
The Criminal Court found her guilty of insulting the Emir, inciting the overthrow of the regime, and misusing communication devices.
Despite her denials, the defendant alleged she had been coerced into making the posts under external threats.
Also read
- Kuwait: Two Saudis sentenced to 7 years for impersonating missing Kuwaiti since 1995
- Kuwait detains nine, including three nationals, in false drug case plot against expat
- Beware! Sending heart emojis to girls can land you in jail in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait: Expat nabbed over decades-old citizenship fraud
Following an investigation, the court confirmed the charges, emphasising Kuwait’s firm stance against actions deemed harmful to state security.