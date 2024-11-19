Stock crime police jailed
Following an investigation, the court confirmed the charges, emphasising Kuwait's firm stance against actions deemed harmful to state security.

Dubai: A Kuwaiti woman has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment with hard labour for violating the State Security Crimes Law through her social media activity on the platform X, previously known as Twitter.

The Criminal Court found her guilty of insulting the Emir, inciting the overthrow of the regime, and misusing communication devices. 

Despite her denials, the defendant alleged she had been coerced into making the posts under external threats.

Following an investigation, the court confirmed the charges, emphasising Kuwait’s firm stance against actions deemed harmful to state security.