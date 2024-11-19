Study set-up

Two life-sized houses in Dubai were built using conventional materials and Wacker construction chemicals, with an external thermal insulation composite system. Both houses were monitored for 12 months to determine energy consumption, interior temperature and humidity, atmospheric temperature and humidity, and total volatile organic compound content.

Superb results

Wacker construction chemicals supporting the External Thermal Insulation Composite system (ETICS) have shown significant results in reducing energy consumption and improving indoor climate in hot climates. The use of ETICS insulation reduced total energy consumption by over 59 per cent, resulting in a 60 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions. The insulated house maintained a consistent temperature and humidity level, while the non-insulated house maintained a higher humidity level.