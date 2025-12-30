GOLD/FOREX
The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Fyne Jewellery wins Sustainable Retail Champion in Jewellery Award

UAE’s first lab-grown diamond brand puts sustainability at the heart of fine jewellery

Yara Nehme, Head of Sales, Fyne Jewellery with with Aparna Bajpai of BeingShe, Captain Pradeep Singh of Karma Developers, Dr. Habiba Al Marashi and Vijay Vaghela of Gulf News
Yara Nehme, Head of Sales, Fyne Jewellery with with Aparna Bajpai of BeingShe, Captain Pradeep Singh of Karma Developers, Dr. Habiba Al Marashi and Vijay Vaghela of Gulf News

Can you share the story behind your organisation’s sustainability journey?

Fyne was founded in 2019 with a clear intention: to redefine fine jewellery in the region through conscious luxury. As the first lab-grown diamond jewellery brand in the UAE, our sustainability journey began by challenging long-standing norms in an industry known for its environmental impact, lack of transparency and resource-heavy practices. From day one, we chose to do things differently, prioritising transparent sourcing, lab-grown diamonds and 18k solid gold crafted to last. Rather than contributing to extractive systems that no longer serve today’s consumer or the planet, Fyne was built around the idea that modern luxury can be both beautiful and responsible.

What motivated you to prioritise sustainable practices, and how has your approach evolved over time?

My motivation came from a simple conviction: luxury should not cost the earth. As a third-generation diamantaire, I witnessed the industry’s evolution first-hand and recognised the need for a modern alternative aligned with the values of women today. Over time, Fyne’s commitment has deepened beyond materials alone. We adopted carbon-neutral shipping, partnered with responsible manufacturers and launched community-focused initiatives such as our “Fyne for Gaza” campaign with Dubai Cares. What began as a product-led mission has evolved into a holistic sustainability ethos embedded across our operations, storytelling and customer experience.

What impact have your initiatives had on the environment, community and your business?

Environmentally, our choices reduce our footprint. Lab-grown diamonds minimise land disruption, water usage and carbon emissions compared to mined alternatives. We carbon-offset all shipments, plant a tree with every order and refine our packaging to reduce waste while preserving a premium feel. For our community, partnerships and giving initiatives allow customers to participate in meaningful impact. From a business perspective, sustainability has strengthened trust, loyalty and brand relevance, proving that conscious luxury resonates with today’s consumer.

