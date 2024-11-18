Dubai: More than six million visitors have flocked to Riyadh Season, just a week after the event surpassed the four-million mark, setting a new milestone for the Saudi capital’s flagship entertainment festival.

The record-breaking numbers were announced by Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

The massive turnout is credited to a dynamic mix of events and attractions that have drawn unprecedented crowds during the mid-year school break. Highlights include the newly launched The Venue near Kingdom Arena, as well as crowd favourites such as Boulevard City, Boulevard World, Al Suwaidi Park and the Zoo. Wonder Garden, which opened just last week, has also become a major draw.

Offering a blend of world-class sports, concerts, fine dining, and family-friendly experiences, Riyadh Season has cemented itself as a global entertainment hub.

From boxing and wrestling matches to tennis tournaments and unique park experiences, the event caters to a diverse audience, delivering an unmatched visitor experience.

The surge in visitors has also fuelled a tourism boom in Riyadh, with 5-star hotels reporting a 97 per cent occupancy rate during the school holiday, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Overall, hotels and apartments in the city saw occupancy rates exceeding 90 per cent, driven by Riyadh Season, the Saudi Winter events calendar, and a series of international conferences.