Cairo: A total of 536 entertainment events held in the third quarter of this year drew 8.3 million visitors across Saudi Arabia where the entertainment industry is thriving, according to a state agency.

Applications for licensing during the same period reached 8,000, marking a 20 per cent increase against the second quarter, said the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

The number of entertainment licences issued in Q3 totalled 1,827, with a 5.7 per cent increase against the same period last year, the GEA reported.

According to the Authority, 5,225 companies are operating in the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia where the number of the licensed entertainment cities have risen to 106.

Foreign tourism

Last year, Saudi entertainment events drew over 72 million visitors, the agency said.

Saudi Arabia is working to diversify its oil-reliant economy and attract more visitors. The kingdom has introduced various facilities to boost foreign tourism, including tourist visas available on arrival or online for several nationalities.

The number of tourists in the kingdom surged to more than 100 million last year, according to official figures.

As part of its development plan, Saudi Arabia has also focused on expanding its entertainment industry with concerts, cinema houses, theatrical shows, sports events, and competitions that have attracted large audiences both domestically and internationally.

In May 2016, the kingdom established the GEA, which has since sponsored numerous concerts, stage shows, and festivals. A major annual event organised by the GEA is the Riyadh Season, launched in 2019 to transform the city into a global entertainment and tourist destination.