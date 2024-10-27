Muscat: Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has issued a royal decree granting Omani citizenship to more than 80 expatriates.
Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No. 50/2024 granting Omani citizenship to 85 people.
New citizens of Oman are subject to certain restrictions, including limitations on spending extended periods outside the country during the initial 10 years after acquiring citizenship unless they obtain special permission from the Ministry of Interior.
Applicants seeking Omani citizenship can apply at the Sultanate’s Ministry of Interior.
Expatriates seeking Omani citizenship are required to submit an application, which carries a fee of 600 Omani riyals (Dh5,726).
