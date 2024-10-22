Dubai: Oman has introduced new regulations that impose strict penalties on private sector employees for tardiness, early departures, and other workplace violations, as part of a drive to enhance workplace discipline and safety.

Ministerial Resolution No. 618/2024, issued by the Ministry of Labour, requires companies with 25 or more employees to establish clear penalty guidelines and ensure workers are aware of these rules.

Under the new regulations, employees who are more than 60 minutes late to work without a valid excuse can face wage deductions of up to two days.

The new rules also implement a wide range of penalties for different types of infractions, especially tardiness, unauthorised absences, and general workplace conduct.

For employees arriving late, penalties escalate depending on the duration and frequency of delays.

Workers arriving up to 15 minutes late will receive a written warning for the first offense, with subsequent offenses resulting in wage deductions ranging from 5 to 20 percent. Those arriving between 15 and 30 minutes late face deductions from 10 to 25 percent of their daily wages, with penalties increasing further if the delays disrupt workflow.

Employees who are more than 30 minutes late can see deductions of up to 75 percent of their wages if they arrive over an hour late.

Unauthorised absences from work will incur wage deductions between 25 to 50 percent, while leaving work early without permission can result in a written warning, wage cuts of up to 50 percent, or a one-day suspension.

Employees found exiting from a non-designated area of the facility without authorisation can face similar penalties, including suspensions.

Other infractions targeted under the new guidelines include receiving unauthorised visitors at the workplace, which could result in penalties aimed at maintaining security, as well as eating or sleeping during work hours, which may lead to warnings or multi-day suspensions. Unauthorised use of company facilities for personal purposes, such as using the company phone, is also strictly penalized.

The resolution further addresses tampering with attendance records, imposing severe penalties for any falsification. Negligence in job performance that endangers safety or results in damage to materials may lead to suspensions lasting up to five days. Employees found under the influence of alcohol or drugs during work hours will face immediate dismissal without compensation.

The new regulations also impose penalties for failing to notify the employer of changes in personal data within a seven-day period. Such negligence could lead to wage cuts or a suspension of up to three days. Behavioural violations, including offensive language, minor assaults, or other inappropriate actions, will also lead to suspensions or even dismissal for severe offenses.

In cases of more serious violations, such as accepting bribes, striking without following proper legal procedures, or making false allegations against colleagues, employees face severe consequences, including potential dismissal with or without compensation.

The Ministry of Labour has emphasised that all employers must clearly display these regulations in both Arabic and English in visible areas within workplaces.

The government has made it clear that it will not tolerate violations of labour laws, with penalties being enforced for both employers and employees found in breach of the regulations.