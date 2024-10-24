Dubai: Oman welcomes a delegation from the US discussing ties with Nasa and SpaceX.

The ministry of transport, communications, and information technology (MTCIT), through the American National Centre for Space, Artificial Intelligence, and Advanced Technologies (Nasa), invited a delegation from the United States, this group included representatives from organisations such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Planet, Maxar, and other players in the space sector.

The visit aimed to strengthen Omani-American ties in the space industry and involved discussions between the American delegation and various Omani government agencies and private companies active in the space field.

This economic dialogue focused on identifying investment opportunities and exploring potential partnerships in the rapidly advancing space sector, as reported by Omani news outlet Muscat Daily.

This initiative supports Oman’s vision of enhancing its role in the global space landscape, fostering innovation, and tapping into international expertise to advance its space capabilities and drive economic growth.