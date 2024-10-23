Dubai: Saudi Arabia opens seven mining exploration licenses for both local and international investors, covering a total area of 1,070 square kilometres in the Mecca and Riyadh regions.

In Mecca, four sites are available for exploration.

Wadi Al Lith spans 243 square kilometres and is rich in copper, zinc, and gold deposits. Jabal Baydan, covering 244 square kilometres, also contains copper, gold, zinc, silver, and lead.

Other sites include Umm Ajlan (78 square kilometres), which has copper, lead, and gold, and Jabal Al Daamah (210 square kilometres), noted for its silver, lead, and zinc deposits.

Launched by the ministry of industry and mineral resources, this initiative aims to accelerate the exploration and development of the country's $2.5 trillion (Dh9 trillion) mineral reserves, aligning with Vision 2030 to position the mining sector as a key economic pillar.

In Riyadh, three additional sites are available, Jabal Al Khullah , North (98 square kilometres) with zinc, silver, and lead deposits; Jabal Al Khullah , South (19 square kilometres) with zinc, lead, and silver; and Jabal Sabha (171 square kilometres), which contains silver, lead, zinc, and cobalt.

The submission period for technical offers started in mid-October and will close in mid-November, with winners of this seventh round of exploration licenses expected to be announced in December, as reported by Saudi news agency Arab News.

To aid in the bidding process, the ministry has launched a data platform offering detailed geological and technical information about the sites. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Ta’adeen platform for competition procedures and technical reports.