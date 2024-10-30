Dubai: Saudi Arabia's minister of energy Abdul Aziz Bin Salman, announces that the country is the leading producer of green and clean hydrogen and is prepared to export it worldwide during the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh from October 29 to 31.
“We are working to export all types of energy, use the circular carbon economy, and jump into manufacturing and exporting manufactured and engineered products; because we want to enhance our economic diversity, create value, supply chain flexibility, and create job opportunities,” said Salman, as reported by Saudi news outlet Saudi Gazette.
Salman emphasised Saudi Arabia's commitment to diversifying its economy and creating job opportunities responsibly.
He noted that since 2020, Saudi Arabia has generated 44 gigawatts of renewable energy, equivalent to about half of the total installed capacity in the UK and 90 per cent in Sweden. He asserted that Saudi Arabia stands to be the primary financial beneficiary of the energy transition.
This year’s conference focuses on developing new strategies to tackle global challenges, the role of Africa in the global economy, and promoting women's leadership in investment practices and internal structures.