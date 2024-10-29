Dubai: The first Global Corporate Social Responsibility Forum started in Riyadh on Monday, organised by the ministry of human resources and social development, under the theme ‘From Commitment to Impact’.
Ahmad Al Rajhi, minister of human resources and social development, highlighted the forum's goal to serve as a global platform for dialogue on social responsibility, encouraging knowledge sharing and enhancing private sector participation in sustainable development to create a global model for public-private partnerships, as reported by Saudi news outlet Arab News.
Al Rajhi discussed the evolution of social responsibility, focusing on innovative practices, sustainable digitisation, technology integration, and the circular economy. He also emphasised the importance of developing individuals and communities in harmony with their environment, noting the private sector's growing role in improving the world.
Saudi Arabia has established several tools for promoting corporate social responsibility, including a social responsibility committee, a national transparency platform, Social Responsibility Day on March 23, and a national social responsibility index.
The forum gathers leaders from various sectors to explore growth opportunities, promote innovation, foster partnerships, and enhance international collaboration in social responsibility.