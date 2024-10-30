Dubai: Real estate development company based in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Red Sea Global announces the opening of Shebara, Saudi Arabia’s newest resort, set to welcome guests in November 2024.

This marks the first resort owned and operated by Red Sea Global.

Inspired by the Saudi tradition of Hafawah, the resort promises memorable and unique experiences for its guests.

Hafawah an integral part of the Arabian culture, witnessed in the Saudi's daily practices, poems, and stories they tell their visitors to celebrate them.

John Pagano, Group CEO, shared his excitement about the launch, highlighting Shebara as a significant milestone for Red Sea Global and Saudi tourism, showcasing their commitment to sustainable and innovative design, as reported by Saudi news outlet Saudi Gazette.

Shebara features 73 overwater and beachfront villas, with amenities such as a fitness centre and dining options from Michelin-starred chefs. A nature-inspired spa with five treatment rooms is also available.