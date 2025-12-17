Irani said that domestic demand is firmly in the lead as UAE residents look for an easy escape without airports or jet lag. At the same time, the resort is seeing promising pick-up from GCC, Russian and European travellers eager to trade early winter for “barefoot breakfasts and soft December sun”.

Families are drawn to the idea of their own sanctuary steps from the sea, while couples are choosing villas for privacy and seclusion. Floating breakfasts in private pools and sunset barbecues under the stars are among the most requested experiences.

On Dubai’s JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is entering the peak festive period off the back of a major transformation coinciding with its 25th anniversary. Cluster General Manager Jean Sébastien says the hotel expects occupancy to sit at “the higher end” of its forecasted range over the National Day and NYE period, driven by both returning guests and new visitors drawn by the revamped facilities.

Dubai’s room inventory has expanded to about 152,000 keys across nearly 730 properties. Yet, demand has kept pace, especially in upscale and luxury categories that now account for more than two-thirds of supply.

For now, the message from hoteliers is clear: sub-Dh1,000 NYE deals still exist – but not for long. Families holding out for last-minute bargains may find that by the time the fireworks light up the sky, the best beachfront spots are already fully booked.

Yet, Dubai remains the focal point for festive staycations, thanks to its combination of fireworks, family entertainment, nightlife and connectivity. With DXB handling 46 million passengers in the first six months of 2025 and capacity set to climb further, the city continues to absorb both residents staying put and international visitors flying in for New Year’s Eve.

Elsewhere in the UAE, Abu Dhabi resorts and Ras Al Khaimah’s beach properties have also recorded double-digit ADR growth, thanks to cultural events, adventure tourism and wellness retreats. Ras Al Khaimah alone welcomed more than 650,000 visitors in the first half of the year, with domestic and international guests nearly evenly split.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.