Hotels hit 90% occupancy as families chase beach escapes amid soaring flight prices
Dubai: Dubai’s beachfront resorts are heading for sell-out status this New Year’s Eve, as UAE residents rush to lock in last staycation deals under Dh1,000 before they disappear.
With room rates driven up by record visitor arrivals and soaring global airfares, families and couples are opting to celebrate closer to home – and many of the best-value options are already nearly fully booked.
At Al Zorah Beach Resort, General Manager Krystel Irani described demand for the long weekends around UAE National Day and into the festive season as “very healthy” and “as special as ever”.
Beachfront villas are leading the way, with strong bookings translating into high occupancy across the resort.
Families are drawn to the idea of their own sanctuary steps from the sea, while couples are choosing villas for privacy and seclusion. Floating breakfasts in private pools and sunset barbecues under the stars are among the most requested experiences.
Irani said that domestic demand is firmly in the lead as UAE residents look for an easy escape without airports or jet lag. At the same time, the resort is seeing promising pick-up from GCC, Russian and European travellers eager to trade early winter for “barefoot breakfasts and soft December sun”.
Dubai under Dh1,000
Rove La Mer Beach, Jumeirah (Dubai) – Beachfront, modern, very “millennial” vibe with a pool, beach bar and café, and direct access to La Mer.
Ibis Dubai One Central – Located in the heart of the city, Ibis Dubai One Central gives easy access to events happening in and around the DWTC.
Ras Al Khaimah escapes
Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah – Good value option that frequently drops well below Dh1,000, even in busy periods.
Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah – Beachfront resort with strong leisure appeal; watch for UAE resident and all‑inclusive promos that sometimes hover near the Dh1,000 mark on select nights.
Abu Dhabi value
Royal M Hotel by Gewan, Abu Dhabi – High-end feel on Al Bateen Marina with infinity pool, spa and marina views. Often priced under Dh1,000 with breakfast, making it a good-value city/seaside hybrid staycation.
On Dubai’s JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is entering the peak festive period off the back of a major transformation coinciding with its 25th anniversary. Cluster General Manager Jean Sébastien says the hotel expects occupancy to sit at “the higher end” of its forecasted range over the National Day and NYE period, driven by both returning guests and new visitors drawn by the revamped facilities.
Early booking indicators are strong across all room categories, said Sébastien. He pointed to a shorter booking window as a key trend, with many guests waiting for official holiday announcements before confirming plans.
Mobile-first bookings are also on the rise, as travellers prioritise fast, user-friendly digital channels to secure last-minute festive stays.
The rush for NYE staycations mirrors a wider boom in Dubai’s hospitality sector. In the first half of 2025, the city welcomed 9.9 million international visitors, a 6.1 per cent year-on-year increase, supported by new attractions, a packed events calendar and strengthened global partnerships.
Hotel occupancy climbed to 81.4 per cent, while the citywide Average Daily Rate rose to around Dh754, with the sharpest gains in upper midscale and luxury segments.
Dubai’s room inventory has expanded to about 152,000 keys across nearly 730 properties. Yet, demand has kept pace, especially in upscale and luxury categories that now account for more than two-thirds of supply.
A further 42 hotels, adding roughly 11,000 rooms, are due between now and 2027, with over 80 per cent of new stock in upscale, upper upscale or luxury tiers.
Elsewhere in the UAE, Abu Dhabi resorts and Ras Al Khaimah’s beach properties have also recorded double-digit ADR growth, thanks to cultural events, adventure tourism and wellness retreats. Ras Al Khaimah alone welcomed more than 650,000 visitors in the first half of the year, with domestic and international guests nearly evenly split.
Yet, Dubai remains the focal point for festive staycations, thanks to its combination of fireworks, family entertainment, nightlife and connectivity. With DXB handling 46 million passengers in the first six months of 2025 and capacity set to climb further, the city continues to absorb both residents staying put and international visitors flying in for New Year’s Eve.
For now, the message from hoteliers is clear: sub-Dh1,000 NYE deals still exist – but not for long. Families holding out for last-minute bargains may find that by the time the fireworks light up the sky, the best beachfront spots are already fully booked.
