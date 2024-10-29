Dubai: The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) introduces the ‘Import from Saudi’ service, aimed at connecting international importers with Saudi exporters.

This initiative is designed to simplify the import process and promote Saudi products in new global markets.

This service supports the authority's mission to enhance the international presence of Saudi products, contributing to the sustainable growth of the country's non-oil exports.

Thamer Al Mishrafi, spokesperson for Saudi Exports, reiterated the authority's dedication to expanding opportunities for national products. He stressed the importance of innovative solutions and supportive services to achieve the goal of increasing non-oil exports and their impact on the national economy, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

Importers can register on the Saudi Exports website to easily access Saudi exporters, obtain information about Saudi products, and receive assistance in identifying suitable companies.