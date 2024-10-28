The integration of the Redstone CSP with South Africa's national grid is the result of ACWA Power's partnership with Herlogas and SEPCO III.

In addition, the Kom Ombo Photovoltaic (PV) plant in Egypt has reached its full production capacity of 200 MW.

Data from Argaam indicates that ACWA Power's portfolio includes 90 plants that are either operational, under construction, or in advanced stages of development, with a total investment of $94 billion (Dh345 billion). These plants generate 65 gigawatts of electricity and approximately 8 million cubic metres of desalinated water daily.