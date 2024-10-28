Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s private sector power and water entity ACWA Power Co. announces that its investments in Africa have exceeded $7 billion (Dh25 billion).
The Redstone concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) plant in South Africa has achieved a production capacity of 50 megawatts (MW), with expectations to reach its full capacity of 100 MW soon, as reported by Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com.
The integration of the Redstone CSP with South Africa's national grid is the result of ACWA Power's partnership with Herlogas and SEPCO III.
In addition, the Kom Ombo Photovoltaic (PV) plant in Egypt has reached its full production capacity of 200 MW.
Data from Argaam indicates that ACWA Power's portfolio includes 90 plants that are either operational, under construction, or in advanced stages of development, with a total investment of $94 billion (Dh345 billion). These plants generate 65 gigawatts of electricity and approximately 8 million cubic metres of desalinated water daily.