Riyadh: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has launched its "Saudi Winter" events calendar, showcasing activities and seasonal events across seven key destinations, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and AlUla.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the events will run from October 2024 to the first quarter of 2025. These activities aim to attract both local and international tourists during the winter season.

As part of the broader Saudi Winter Program for 2024-2025, the calendar boasts over 1,000 tourist experiences and events, along with more than 500 special offers. Featured seasons and events include Riyadh Season, Diriyah Season, AlUla Season, Madinah Season, and the Jeddah Calendar, as well as major attractions such as the Dakar Rally, MDL Beast, Saudi Cruise, and the Islamic Arts Biennale. Visitors can also enjoy activities like hiking, camping, and caravans at various winter destinations.

For further details on this year's program, tourists and visitors can explore exclusive offers and packages on the "Spirit of Saudi" platform, with the first phase offering over 50 deals in partnership with private sector collaborators.

During a recent workshop with tourism stakeholders, Minister of Tourism and STA Chairman, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, officially launched the "Saudi Winter" program. The discussions highlighted the sector's achievements, goals, and challenges.

"With unwavering support from the Kingdom's leadership, and through the collaboration of both public and private sector partners, we are proud to launch this year’s winter events. Our goal is to set new records and continue the momentum of growth in the tourism sector, with a focus on local and international markets," Al-Khateeb said.