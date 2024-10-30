Dubai: If you live in Saudi Arabia and are planning to relocate or apply for a tourist visa to another country, a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) may be required by many countries to verify your background. For expatriates living in Saudi Arabia, this document – known locally as a ‘Criminal Records Report’ – can be conveniently issued online through the official government portal – absher.sa

Absher is the online portal launched by the Saudi Ministry of Interior and can be used to apply for various government services in the country. The Criminal Records Report, for example, is a certificate issued by the Ministry of Interior that confirms an individual’s good conduct while residing in Saudi Arabia. To apply, you will need to be currently living in the country.

Requirements for issuing a police clearance certificate in Saudi Arabia

To begin your application, you will need:

• An Absher account

• A valid Iqama (residency permit)

• A registered Saudi National Address

• Registered biometrics with the Ministry of Interior (MOI)

How to apply for a police clearance certificate online

1. Log in to Absher – Visit www.absher.sa and sign in to your Absher account.

2. Navigate to services – On the homepage, go to ‘Electronic Services’ and select ‘My Services’. From there, click on ‘General Services’ and choose ‘Absher Reports’. Then, click on ‘Request a report’ and select ‘Criminal Records Report’.

3. Review your details – Your information, including your full name, passport number, nationality, date of birth, and ID number, will be automatically filled in from your Absher account.

4. Select the purpose – From the dropdown menu, choose the purpose of your report (e.g., visa, immigration, or investment). If applying for a visa or immigration, specify the country where the report will be sent to, and click ‘Next’.

5. Submit and await approval – After submitting your application, it will be processed, and you’ll be notified when the report is ready. It is typically issued within one working day.

Cost of the police clearance certificate

• First-time issue - Free of charge on Absher.

• Normal fee - SAR 57.70 (Dh56.43) fee applies, payable online.

Printing the certificate