Dates and Timings

Every night from December 6, 2024 to January 12, 2025

• 8pm and 10pm

2. DSF Fireworks Nights

From December 6 to January 12, fireworks will fill the skies above Dubai Festival City Mall and in Hatta.

While you can catch the fireworks every night at Dubai Festival City Mall, you can also plan a road trip to Hatta, where the Hatta Sign will host its own fireworks display. For New Year’s Eve, there are several firework shows planned as well, from Al Seef to The Beach, JBR.

Dates and Timings

Dubai Festival City Mall

• December 6, 2024 – January 12, 2025

• From 9pm

Hatta Sign

• December 6 to 28 and January 3 to 4, 2025

• From 8pm

Al Seef, Hatta, Bluewaters, and The Beach, JBR

• December 31, 2024

• From 11:59pm

3. Dubai Lights

The Dubai Lights display will also return for its fourth season, turning popular Dubai destinations into an art display, each showcasing interactive light art installations.

Inspired by the five elements — earth, air, fire, water, and spirit — the installations combine art, technology, and the spirit of Dubai, creating a sensory experience.

Here are the locations for these installations:

• Al Seef: A stunning display of light art set against the charming backdrop of Al Seef’s outdoor setting. Perfect for photography enthusiasts.

• Bluewaters: The artistic projections here will be inspired by the water theme.

• Dubai Design District (d3): Explore creative inflatable sculptures, resembling clouds, in this vibrant design hub.

• Al Marmoom: For a cosy retreat, gather around fire installations that illuminate the lakeside.