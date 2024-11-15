Regulations for each emirate

The first point to remember is to check which emirate you are in. This is because, since 2020, the UAE’s laws allow for the application of local emirate laws over federal regulations regarding alcohol consumption and possession.

This is as per Federal Decree Law No. 15 of 2020 Amending Certain Provisions of the Federal Law No. 3 of 1987 Concerning the Penal Code, which also sets the minimum age of drinking at 21, and states that alcohol can only be consumed privately or in licensed public places.

BOX: Article 313 Bis of Federal Decree Law No. 15 of 2020 Amending Certain Provisions of the Federal Law No. 3 of 1987 Concerning the Penal Code 1. There shall be no punishment for consuming, possession or trading in alcohol drinks in the situations and at places allowed as per applicable legislations.

2. Subject to (1) of this Article, each emirate shall regulate consuming, possession, dealing with and trading in alcohol drinks.

3. Whoever provides or sells alcohol drinks to any person of less than 21 years age or purchases them with the objective of provision to such person shall be subject to the punishments of incarceration and a fine of no less than Dh100,000 and no more than Dh500,000, or any of the two punishments. Whoever does any of the said actions after verifying that the age of the person to whom alcohol drinks are provided or sold is no less than 21 years according to his or her passport or any other official identification shall not be guilty of any crime.

Dubai

In Dubai, if you are at a licensed establishment and buying a drink, this would not require you to have a licence. However, you do need a licence if you want to buy alcohol and consume it in a private place, like your home. The application process is easy and free of cost, with online and offline options.

Apply at licensed establishments

You can visit an establishment licensed to sell alcohol and apply for your licence there.

Tourists can present their passports and residents need to provide their Emirates ID to apply for the licence. Once the application has been submitted, you can purchase alcohol.

The licence is issued in two to four weeks for residents and is valid for 12 months.

Tourists are immediately issued a temporary licence, which is valid for 30 days, after which you will need to reapply.

Online

You can also apply for the licence online by following these steps:

• Visit licensedxb.com and click on ‘individual licence’.

• Enter your personal details, like your full name, Emirates ID or passport number, mobile number and email address.

• You will then need to enter your nationality and date of birth.

• Submit the application.

Rules for consuming alcohol in Dubai Consuming alcoholic beverages is permitted in the emirate, however, the following rules must be kept in mind:

1. You must be 21 years old or above.

2. Alcohol can only be consumed at licensed restaurants, lounges and bars across the city.

3. Public consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited and will result in legal consequences.

4. There is a zero tolerance policy on drinking and driving.

Abu Dhabi

Since 2020, you do not need a licence to purchase alcohol in the emirate.

Regulations that you need to follow in Abu Dhabi • The consumer must be 21 years old.

• The purchase is for personal consumption only and not for resale to others or storage.

• The alcoholic beverages are consumed in private homes or inside licensed areas.

Violations and fines

The emirate of Abu Dhabi also imposes the following violations and fines:

• Selling liquor and alcoholic beverages to anyone less than 21 years old is subject to a fine of Dh40,000 for the first offence, Dh60,000 for the second offence, Dh80,000 for the third offence, and Dh80,000 for the fourth offence onwards.

• Selling or re-selling liquor and alcoholic beverages without a licence is subject to a fine for Dh100,000 for the first offence, and Dh200,000 for the second offence. At the third violation, the establishment will be closed.

• Advertising alcoholic beverages for sale is subject to a warning at the first offence. A fine of Dh10,000 will apply at the second offence, increasing to Dh30,000 on the third offence, and to Dh40,000 on the fourth offence.

• Smuggling alcoholic beverages or liquor, or transporting it from outside the UAE without the required licences, will see the violator referred directly to the courts.

• Making or producing alcoholic beverages at home is also a violation that will see the offender referred directly to the courts for legal proceedings.

Sharjah

Sharjah is a ‘dry’ emirate where the sale or consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

Ras Al Khaimah

While you do not need a licence to consume or purchase alcohol, the minimum age requirement is 21, so you may be required to present an ID.

Dh2,000 fine for drunken and disorderly behaviour

Anyone found consuming alcohol in a place not licensed to serve them, or caught in a public place or location while being drunk and apparently causing a public disturbance faces a minimum fine of Dh2,000.



If the same violation is repeated within one year, the fine will be at least Dh5,000.



(Article No 14 of Law No. 4 of 2021 on ‘Regulating Trading Alcoholic Beverages In Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah’)

Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah

While you do not need a licence to consume or purchase alcohol, the minimum age requirement is 21, so you may be required to present an ID.

UAE fines and penalties

The UAE’s penal code – Federal Law by Decree No. 31 of 2021 Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law – lays down penalties for drunken and disorderly behaviour in the UAE, which include jail, monetary fines, and even deportation.

Disorderly behaviour

Article 363 (3) of the law states: “A penalty of incarceration for a period not exceeding six months and/or a fine not less than Dh100,000 shall be imposed on anyone who drinks alcoholic drinks in a public place or in places other than those authorised in accordance with the legislation in force, or is found drunk in a public place and causes a riot or nuisance to others or disturbs public comfort because of his or drunkenness.”

Offering alcohol to someone who is underage

As per Article 363 (4), there is also a fine of up to Dh100,000 for anyone who “offers or sells alcoholic drinks to any person under 21 years of age, or instigates him or her to drink them, or buys them for the purpose of offering to such person. Any of such acts shall not be considered a crime if the perpetrator verifies that the age of the person to which the alcoholic drinks is offered or sold is not less than (21) years, based on his passport or any official document."

“In all cases, a judgment shall be issued ordering the confiscation of the seized alcoholic drinks and funds obtained therefrom, and the machines, materials, and means used in their production or transportation, and the closure of the shop or place where the crime occurs. The court may order the deportation of the foreigner,” the Article goes on to state.

Drunk driving