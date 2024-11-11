Dubai: If you have strolled along Umm Suqeim Beach recently, you might have seen a vast expanse of UAE flags fluttering in the breeze. Wondering what this is all about? This vibrant display is the UAE Flag Garden, an annual event celebrating UAE Flag Day on November 3 and the upcoming 'Eid Al Etihad' (Union Day) on December 2.

Over the years, the Flag Garden has become a popular spot for both residents and visitors, offering views of the colourful flags with the iconic Burj Al Arab and the picturesque Jumeirah Beach in the background.

What is the UAE Flag Garden?

The UAE Flag Garden first launched in 2014 and each year, the flags are arranged to form aerial designs that celebrate UAE pride and unity. This year marks the 11th edition, held under the theme #ZayedAndRashid, paying tribute to the UAE’s Founding Fathers, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The display features 11,600 flags carefully arranged to form an aerial portrait of the two leaders, honouring their significant contributions to the UAE’s development. This year's Flag Garden is the largest yet, spanning 75 metres in width and 104 metres in height.

The #ZayedAndRashid campaign was launched under the directive of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council.

It was launched to celebrate national pride and highlight key milestones in UAE’s history. Created in collaboration with government and private entities, this campaign aims to showcase the country’s vibrant celebrations, with events running from November 3 to December 2 in honour of UAE Flag Day and the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

Location of the UAE Flag Garden

The UAE Flag Garden is located on Jumeirah Beach, near Umm Suqeim Park on Jumeirah Beach Road in the Umm Suqeim 2 neighbourhood. Open to the public and free to enter, it welcomes visitors 24/7 until January 10, 2025.

The meaning behind the UAE flag’s colours

The colours of the UAE flag hold deep symbolic meaning, reflecting the core values of the nation and its union: