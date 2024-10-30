Dubai: Saudi Arabia emerges with the highest personal satisfaction rate among the countries surveyed in the latest FII Priority Global Survey.

The FII is the future investment initiative taking place from October 29 to October 31.

While 52 per cent of people worldwide express frustration with global affairs, 84 per cent of Saudis report satisfaction with their personal lives, marking the highest level recorded in the survey. This highlights the region's resilience in the face of widespread global discontent, as reported by Saudi news agency Arab News.

The survey, conducted across 24 countries representing over 62 per cent of the world's population, reveals regional differences in outlook.

Within their own country, Saudi citizens display notable optimism, expressing confidence about their future amid ongoing geopolitical and economic tensions.

On a global scale, economic issues dominate respondents' concerns, with 40 per cent citing economic stability as their primary issue, followed by political stability at 19 per cent and healthcare at 17 per cent.