GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia targets unsafe buildings in Jeddah with utility cut-offs and demolition

Demolition orders have been issued by the Committee for Dilapidated Buildings

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Residential and commercial properties sit on the city skyline beside a highway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Residential and commercial properties sit on the city skyline beside a highway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Bloomberg

Dubai: The Jeddah Mayoralty will begin disconnecting and removing utilities from dilapidated buildings in the Al Ruwais neighbourhood on Tuesday, as part of a large-scale safety and urban renewal drive in the Kingdom's Read Sea port city.

The General Directorate of Emergency and Crisis Management said it has completed the notification process for 1,011 buildings in the first phase of the project. Demolition orders have been issued by the Committee for Dilapidated Buildings after all regulatory procedures were finalised, and property owners were granted the legally required grace period.

The mayoralty said the disconnection and removal of services will be carried out in coordination with relevant authorities, in preparation for the demolition work to proceed according to the approved plan.

Officials said the move is aimed at enhancing public safety, protecting lives and property, and addressing the risks posed by structurally unsafe buildings to residents and the wider urban environment.

The mayoralty added that it will continue to monitor and assess buildings that pose potential threats to public safety across different districts of the governorate, in line with its broader objectives of improving the city’s appearance, raising quality of life, and creating a safer and more sustainable urban environment.

The measures form part of a comprehensive urban development strategy designed to upgrade Jeddah’s physical landscape and improve its overall urban fabric.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The accident occurred while the family was returning to Jeddah after performing Umrah in Mecca. [Illustrative image]

Road accident in Medina kills four from Kerala family

1m read
Property purchases across key cities set to rise further in 2026 as new foreign ownership law takes effect.

Saudi Arabia’s new property hotspot isn’t Riyadh

2m read
With new destinations like NEOM, the Red Sea Project, Amaala, Qiddiya, Rua Al Madinah, and Jeddah Central, Saudi Arabia is laying the foundations for a diversified, globally connected economy.

Why you can't afford to ignore (or miss) Saudi Arabia

4m read
Artist's conception of the Jeddah Tower (left), and its current progress in the Jeddah Economic City on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Coast.

Jeddah Tower hits 80 floors, to overtake Burj Khalifa

2m read