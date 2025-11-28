Saudi Arabia shuts over 1,300 establishments in major inspection sweep

Inspection teams carried out 6,046 field visits during a campaign
Dubai: A major inspection drive by the Mecca Mayoralty has led to the closure of more than 1,300 workshops and warehouses after authorities uncovered a wide range of regulatory violations.
Between November 8 and 25, inspection teams carried out 6,046 field visits as part of a citywide compliance campaign.
The sweep resulted in the shutdown of 783 unlicensed workshops and 530 illegal warehouses, while inspectors also conducted checks on 1,544 restaurants, 1,411 grocery stores, and 1,203 food trucks to ensure adherence to health and safety standards. A total of 232 notices were issued to rectify violations, and 343 stalls operating in public markets were also monitored.
The drive forms part of the mayoralty’s comprehensive campaign, ‘Mecca Corrects’, aimed at raising regulatory compliance and improving the operational environment across the city’s workshops, warehouses and markets. Officials said the inspections are aligned with ongoing efforts to monitor commercial and service activities, reduce dangerous or non-compliant practices, and safeguard public wellbeing.
The mayoralty confirmed that the campaign will continue with an intensified schedule covering neighbourhoods, markets and commercial sites to ensure a safe, organised environment and uphold the highest standards of quality of life in the holy city.
