Cairo: The Saudi government has designated 2025 as the year of handicrafts in a step celebrating their time-honoured contribution to the kingdom’s heritage.

The designation was approved by the Council of Ministers at a meeting that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman headed this week.

The designation also aims to bring Saudi handicrafts to world attention and encourage artisans.

Hailing the move, Saudi Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah cited the kingdom’s leaders “unlimited support” for promoting Saudi culture.

“The Saudi handicrafts reflect society’s creativity including textiles, hand-made embroideries and artworks passed from generation to generation. This includes, pottery, costumes, copper and iron items and jewellery,” he said.

During the “year of handicrafts”, the Ministry of Culture will seek to consolidate the presence of Saudi handicrafts locally and globally as well as enable Saudi artisans to showcase their creativity at domestic and foreign events, the Saudi news agency SPA.

Furthermore, the ministry will endeavour to boost the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has put increasing emphasis on national heritage and paid attention to renovation of ancient sites.

In 2020, the kingdom created the Heritage Commission tasked with advancing and preserving the heritage sector. Moreover, the Commission supports efforts to develop national heritage assets, raise awareness and generate interest in them.

It is also responsible for holding training courses, developing educational programmes and providing scholarships for talents.

Since 2022, February 22 has been designated as Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day and an official holiday by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.