Beirut: A new wave of device explosions killed three people and wounded more than 100 Wednesday, Lebanese authorities said, a day after pagers used by Hezbollah members blew up, killing 12 and wounding 2,800.

The Iran-backed group blamed Israel for the first wave of blasts on Tuesday, vowing revenge and stoking fears of all-out war in the region.

"Three martyrs fell after devices exploded in the town of Sohmor," in the eastern Bekaa valley, the state-run National News Agency said, with the health ministry reporting "more than 100 wounded" in "a new wave of walkie-talkie blasts".

A hospital source in the eastern city of Baalbek told AFP 15 people had been wounded after walkie-talkies exploded.

A source close to the Iran-backed group said walkie-talkies used by its members exploded in its Beirut stronghold during the funerals of Hezbollah members killed in Tuesday's blasts.

"A number of walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut's southern suburbs," the source said, with Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers confirming devices had exploded inside two cars in the area.

The explosions caused panic, according to an AFP photographer covering the funerals.