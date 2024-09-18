Jerusalem: The defence minister of Israel, which has been fighting Hamas in Gaza for nearly a year, said on Wednesday the war's "centre of gravity" was moving north, where Israel has clashed daily with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"The centre of gravity is moving northward - resources are being allocated," Yoav Gallant said during a visit to an Israeli air base.

"We are at the start of a new phase in the war - it requires courage, determination and perseverance on our part," he said, according to a statement issued by his office.

Gallant said the military had not "forgotten" its goals in Gaza.

"We have not forgotten the hostages and we have not forgotten our missions in the south," he said, adding that it was now time to ensure that those displaced from the north would be able to return to their homes.

"Operations are carried out by all the security organisations and our task is clear - ensuring the safe return of Israel's northern residents to their homes," he said.

Gallant's remarks were echoed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and armed forces chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi in separate statements.

"We will return the residents of the north securely to their homes," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

Halevi said: "We are very determined to create the security conditions that will return the residents (of the north) to their homes, to the communities, with a high level of security."

While the focus of the war has been on Gaza, the unabating exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Hamas ally Hezbollah in Lebanon have forced tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border to flee.

Wednesday's remarks by Israel's top three officials overseeing the military campaign in Gaza came after Israel expanded its war aims this week to focus on Hezbollah.

Not formally declared as a war, the exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah have killed hundreds of mostly fighters in Lebanon, and dozens of people on the Israeli side.

The latest remarks from Israeli leaders came as Lebanon was rocked by a new wave of blasts in devices used by Hezbollah that killed 14 people and wounded more than 450, according to health ministry figures.

On Tuesday, the simultaneous explosion of hundreds of Hezbollah paging devices had killed 12 people and wounded up to 2,800 in an unprecedented attack blamed on Israel.