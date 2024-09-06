Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day holiday to celebrate its 94th National Day, which falls on September 23, 2024. This year, National Day falls on Monday, extending the weekend from Friday through Monday.
The extended holiday provides employees in both government and private sectors with a full four days off, allowing for a prolonged period of celebration of the nation's achievements. This extended break is in line with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's regulations, which ensure that employees receive an official paid holiday for National Day.
In addition to this, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has introduced the theme for this year's celebration, “We Dream and We Achieve,” which highlights Saudi Vision 2030 and the nation's ambitious development projects.
The GEA has encouraged all government and private entities to adopt and utilize the official National Day identity, with detailed guidelines available on their website.