Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day holiday to celebrate its 94th National Day, which falls on September 23, 2024. This year, National Day falls on Monday, extending the weekend from Friday through Monday.

The extended holiday provides employees in both government and private sectors with a full four days off, allowing for a prolonged period of celebration of the nation's achievements. This extended break is in line with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's regulations, which ensure that employees receive an official paid holiday for National Day.