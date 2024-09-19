Dubai: Jason Roy, Fakhar Zaman, Shai Hope and Ibrahim Zadran have joined the high-profile stars like Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Warner, Chris Jordan and Nicholas Pooran in the DP World International League T20’s Season 3.

The window to sign new players began in June and concluded on September 15. Season 3 will see Roy (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) make their ILT20 debuts and dazzle the crowds in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah from January 11 to February 9.

England’s star all-rounder Gus Atkinson (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the competition after appearing for the Vipers in Season 1. Atkinson, who made his Test debut this year has been in prolific batting and bowling form, grabbing 34 wickets in six Tests of the 2024 English summer.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders who played the Eliminator in Season 2, are set to enter Season 3 with a powerful squad. They have been bolstered by the inclusion of West Indies duo of Roston Chase (batting all-rounder) and Gudakesh Motie (left-arm spinner). Both Chase and Motie were part of the West Indies team in this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and produced some impressive performances for the tournament hosts. ADKR have also signed upcoming Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, USA all-rounder Hassan Khan (former Pakistan U19 captain) and West Indies medium-pacer Terrance Hinds.

The winners of the inaugural season Gulf Giants have added the prolific Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran in their Season 3 squad. Ibrahim enjoyed a great run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the right-hander tallied 231 runs in eight innings — fifth highest in the tournament. England Fast bowler Tymal Mills (Desert Vipers — Season 1 and 2), Ireland pacer Mark Adair, Afghanistan spinner Wahidullah Zadran, England top-order batter Adam Lyth (Desert Vipers — Season 1) and Curran are the other Season 3 new signings for Giants. West Indies left-arm pacer Dominic Drakes has also returned to the squad — Drakes appeared in both Season 1 and 2 for the Giants.

Defending champions MI Emirates have added all-round strength to their impressive squad by signing star West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd (West Indies squad member — ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024).