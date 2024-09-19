Dubai: Saudi Arabia introduces a customs exemption for industrial businesses as part of its efforts to diversify and expand its economy.

The ministry of industry and mineral resources has launched a customs exemption service for experimental production through the Senaei platform, aimed at supporting industrial facilities that hold licenses during their construction phase.

This initiative waives customs duties on raw materials used in experimental production within specified limits, enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector. It reflects the ministry's commitment to providing support and incentives to industrial investors at all project stages.

To apply for the exemption service, follow these three steps:

1. Log in to the Senaei platform using your facility’s account.

2. Submit your application through the designated icon.

3. Wait for the exemption decision.