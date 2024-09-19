Dubai: Saudi Arabian investment firm Mawarid Holding, invests in Sceye, an American based manufacturer of high-altitude platform systems, which can be used in the delivery of wireless communications.

Mawarid’s investment values the aerospace company at $525 million (Dh1.9 billion. The funds will support research and development, flight programmes, and the commercialisation of Sceye’s high-altitude platform technology, slated for 2025.

Founded in 1968, Mawarid Holding has a diverse portfolio that includes information and communication technology, satellite, and digital solutions. The firm has been involved in the global communications landscape, as a founder and shareholder of Nasdaq-listed Iridium Communications.

This investment is poised to create new market opportunities for Sceye, established in 2014 and focused on universal connectivity, climate monitoring, natural resource management, and disaster prevention.