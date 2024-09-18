Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s ministry of environment, water and agriculture updates the standards for non-bottled drinking water in the country.

This revision aligns with the water law and its executive regulations, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The new standards ensure that water is free from harmful substances that could pose risks to public health or the environment.

Key aspects covered include physical properties, inorganic and organic chemicals, trace elements, heavy metals, organic compounds, and hydrocarbons.

The ministry has set guidelines for chemicals produced during water treatment and disinfection, as well as for radioactive substances, radionuclides, and microbiological elements.