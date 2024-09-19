Dubai: Qatar moves from 78th to 53rd place out of 193 countries in the United Nations (UN) E-Government Development Index (EGDI) for 2024.

The EGDI is released by the UN department of economic and social affairs and evaluates how effectively government e-services support individuals and businesses, along with the overall development of e-governments worldwide.

In the latest report, Qatar achieved 5th place globally for progress, improving by 25 positions. It also ranked 5th in the telecommunications infrastructure index (TII), gaining 37 spots. In the online services index (OSI), Qatar rose to 58th place, climbing 27 positions.

Qatar advanced to 90th in the human capital index (HCI), with a 15-position improvement this year. The ministry of communications and information technology (MCIT) has launched a comprehensive initiative with various government entities to bolster Qatar's standing in the UN E-Government Development Index.

To achieve these goals, a detailed action plan was created, consisting of 29 projects focused on six key pillars, aiming for top rankings in the index by 2030, according to news website Zawya.

Qatar national vision 2030 is a development plan with an aim to transform the country into a country capable of achieving sustainable development.