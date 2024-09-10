With a diverse portfolio of projects and strategic investments, Ajlan & Bros Group, a leading business conglomerate in Saudi Arabia, is shaping the economic landscape of the nation while enhancing the quality of life of its citizens. Its efforts span a variety of sectors including water, energy, facilities management, logistics, industrial manufacturing, real estate, textiles, technology, mining and minerals, FMCG, events and entertainment, gaming, and financial services and fintech. This positions Ajlan & Bros Holding as a key player in the country’s economic and social transformation.

Ajlan & Bros Group has a significant presence across more than 25 countries and 75 companies, making significant contributions to the kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to diversify the economy and enhance the quality of life for its citizens.

Through strategic investments and innovative projects, the company is not only driving growth but also aligning with the broader goals of Vision 2030, which aims to create a vibrant society and a thriving economy. Ajlan & Bros Group has collaborated with major government entities and private partners to drive economic diversification, boost local manufacturing, and improve infrastructure.

Beyond its business activities, Ajlan & Bros Group is also committed to fostering a knowledge-based economy in Saudi Arabia. The company focuses on attracting and developing Saudi national talent through various human capital initiatives and training programmes. This focus aligns with the government's goals of increasing private sector employment of Saudi citizens, thereby enhancing the overall skill set of the workforce.