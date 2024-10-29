Dubai :The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast significant rainfall across much of Saudi Arabia beginning Tuesday, with the incelement weather expected to last through Saturday.

Rainfall is projected to range from moderate to heavy in most regions, with particularly heavy downpours expected in parts of the Mecca and Medina regions, including the city of Jeddah.

Hussein Al Qahtani, spokesperson for the NCM, said that a detailed report on the weather conditions will be issued, with ongoing updates provided around the clock as the situation develops.

Al Qahtani emphasised the importance of closely following the centre's reports and adhering to the guidance of relevant authorities during the adverse weather.

The heavy rainfall over the past two days has created iconic scenes of devotion in the Kingdom.