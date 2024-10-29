Dubai: A bride-to-be in Saudi Arabia has lost her sight following a cosmetic filler procedure gone wrong, according to Dr. Abdulaziz Al Rajhi, CEO of King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital.

Dr. Al Rajhi warned about the dangers of improperly administered cosmetic fillers, noting that they can cause severe complications, including blindness.

Speaking on the "Fi Al Soura" programme on Rotana Khaleejia, Dr. Al Rajhi highlighted five recent cases at the hospital where patients experienced vision loss after filler treatments.

In one tragic instance, the bride-to-be, who was preparing for her wedding, lost her vision due to an error in filler application, involving incorrect placement and excessive quantities.

"This is a devastating outcome that highlights the dangers of fillers when not performed by trained specialists," Al Rajhi said.

He explained that fillers injected around the eyes can lead to blocked arteries feeding the retina or can put pressure on the optic nerve, potentially causing blindness. He cited a specific case where filler was injected directly into the eye, resulting in severe tissue damage.