Cairo: The Riyadh Season, a flagship Saudi entertainment and tourist festival, attracted 4 million visitors in less than a month with its diverse calendars, organisers have said.

“Riyadh Season has reached 4 million visitors from all over the world,” announced Head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al Alsheikh in a post on X.

The current fifth edition of Riyadh Season launched on October 12 and features 14 zones, 11 world championships, and 10 exhibitions. Among the most popular zones are "The Venue," spanning 10,000 square meters and accommodating 8,000 people; "Boulevard City"; the "Zoo"; and "Sweidi Park."

Another attraction, Boulevard Runway, is a new zone created in partnership with Saudi Airlines, featuring retired aircraft repurposed as entertainment and dining facilities, with a capacity for 9,000 visitors. The "Wonder Garden" zone opened on Thursday.

Al Alsheikh previously noted that the fifth edition covers more than 7.2 million square meters, with 4,200 contracts signed with 2,100 companies, 95% of which are local.

A highlight of the season, the "Kingdom Arena," has been expanded by 40%, now accommodating up to 27,000 spectators.