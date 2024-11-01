Cairo: The Pakistani culture is currently displaying its fascinating diversity in Riyadh.

Inspired by this diversity, Al Suwaidi Park, a major zone of the ongoing Riyadh Season, is the venue of “Pakistan Days”, a variety of events providing an insight into Pakistani arts and cuisine, and giving Saudis and expatriates an opportunity to discover aspects of the Pakistani heritage.

The events, running until tomorrow (Saturday), feature folk performances, live concerts, and traditional costumes.

Visitors are treated to popular Pakistani dishes in a festive atmosphere and participate in interactive workshops on Pakistani handicrafts.

The “Pakistan Week” activities are being held under a government initiative emphasising the rich diversity of nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, the Riyadh Season, an annual flagship Saudi entertainment and tourist festival, staged events celebrating the distinctive cultures of India, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Saudi Arabia recently launched an initiative to promote links with a large community of expatriates it hosts. Titled “Global Harmony,” the initiative aims to shed light on the lives of expats in the kingdom, including career and family aspects, their social and recreational activities, contribution to Saudi economy, and success stories.

The initiative, undertaken by the Saudi Ministry of Media, also aims to highlight the diversity of expats’ cultures, and their integration into Saudi society.

Through a partnership between the Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority, a series of events are planned in the current edition of the Riyadh Season.