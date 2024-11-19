In part 2 of our Tell Me Why podcast episode, Brendon Hansford, founder of IMD Breathwork, explains to Maria Botros how active breathing can improve people’s overall health and reduce stress.
- Brendon: When you breath in, you activate your sympathetic nervous system, and when you breath out you activate your parasympathetic
- Sympathetic nervous system is fight, flight and freeze, while parasympathetic is rest and digest, says Brendon
- Brendon: In our classes within 3 minutes of a breathing exercise some people cry, and that helps release cortisol in the tears
- Breathwork improves your sleep, immune system, release of glucose, and reduces stress and anxiety, says Brendon